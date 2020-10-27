Global  
 

Air pollution linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths: study

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Air pollution linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths: studyLong-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions. Previous research has showed how air pollution from exhaust fumes and factories takes two years off the life expectancy of every man, woman and child on Earth. Now experts in Germany and Cyprus say they have estimated the proportion of deaths from coronavirus that can be blamed of the exacerbating effects of air pollution. Their study, published...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15% worldwide

Study estimates exposure to air pollution increases COVID-19 deaths by 15% worldwide 01:14

 Long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from COVID-19 and, for the first time, a study has estimated the proportion of deaths from the coronavirus that could be attributed to the exacerbating effects of air pollution for every country in the world. The study,...

