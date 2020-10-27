Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bears' Nick Foles, Matt Nagy respond to ESPN analyst Brian Griese's comments during 'Monday Night Football'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Nick Foles had to clarify eye-opening comments ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Brian Griese relayed during the Rams-Bears broadcast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Bears vs. L.A. Rams: Three Things To Watch

Bears vs. L.A. Rams: Three Things To Watch 01:40

 The Bears travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Monday Night Football. The teams are facing off for the third straight season, maybe one of them will get to 20 points this time. Here are three things to watch from CBS 2's Matt Zahn.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brian Griese Brian Griese American football quarterback


Nick Foles Nick Foles American football quarterback

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay [Video]

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay

Nick Foles lead the Chicago Bears to a 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:30Published

ESPN American pay television sports network

Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers reach deal, per ESPN report [Video]

Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers reach deal, per ESPN report

Antonio Brown has reached a deal with the Tampa Bay Bucs, ESPN reports.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:31Published

Antonio Brown agrees to one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per report

 Antonio Brown is reuniting with Tom Brady, as the four-time All-Pro reached a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN.
USATODAY.com

Matt Nagy American football coach and former quarterback


Monday Night Football Monday Night Football

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cooler weather to stick around Monday night into Tuesday [Video]

Cooler weather to stick around Monday night into Tuesday

You might want to keep your coat out. Cooler weather is sticking around Monday night into Tuesday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:59Published
Brandon Marshall: Brady was a poor sport & avoided Nick Foles post WK 5 loss vs Bears | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brandon Marshall: Brady was a poor sport & avoided Nick Foles post WK 5 loss vs Bears | FIRST THINGS FIRST

New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels Cam Newton's Pats will click versus the San Francisco 49ers this weekend & Tom Brady purposefully avoided Nick Foles after the Bucs' loss to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:49Published
Do You Still Need Cable? The Answer May Be Yes If You Love The NFL. [Video]

Do You Still Need Cable? The Answer May Be Yes If You Love The NFL.

The American TV audience watches more NFL Football than any other sport. With the 2020-21 season is in full swing, many are wondering how to watch the games. It's still not that easy without a cable..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this