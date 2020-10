Saskatchewan election delivers historic win for Sask. Party, decisive defeat for NDP Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party won a fourth consecutive majority government, the first party to pull that off in the province's history in over half a century, while the NDP takes another step further from power. 👓 View full article

