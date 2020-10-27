Global  
 

Election Day is in 7 days. Here's when we might know a winner and how each candidate could claim victory

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
As officials count absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, the Sun Belt could have a fuller picture on election night.
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

 The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
CBS News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Why not make Election Day a national holiday?

 Voting experts urged that declaring Election Day a federal holiday wouldn't solve any of the frustrating problems we're now seeing.
CBS News

Coronavirus and economy remain top issues on campaign trail

 With only eight days remaining until Election Day, the response to the coronavirus pandemic remains a top issue for voters. CBS News political contributor Joel..
CBS News

Trump administration offers conflicting messages on COVID-19 pandemic

 The Trump administration is delivering conflicting messages about fighting the coronavirus pandemic, with only eight days to go until Election Day. CBSN..
CBS News

Pennsylvania teen fatally shot while watching sunset in park with girlfriend, authorities say

 Jason Kutt, the 18-year-old shot at Nockamixon State Park Saturday died from injuries, according to his family.
 
USATODAY.com

Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?

 PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) � The setting: a rolling patch of Pennsylvania farmland, about 15 miles from the little town where �Night of the Living Dead� was..
WorldNews

CBS Evening News, October 26, 2020

 Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state; Georgia sees record early voting as candidates vie for key state
CBS News

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million [Video]

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

10/26/20: Red and Blue

 8 days left in the 2020 Presidential election; Michigan election officials expecting huge turnout
CBS News

Southeast Michigan reports mail delays ahead of election

 Election officials in the battleground state of Michigan predict the state could break its voter turnout record in 2020. With two-thirds of those votes expected..
CBS News

Biden, in Sign of Confidence, Will Visit Iowa in 2020 Election's Final Days

 Appearing newly emboldened, the Democratic nominee also said he thought he would win Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, three critical battleground states.
NYTimes.com

Lizzo campaigns for Biden in Michigan

 Lizzo isn't the only celebrity who hit the campaign trail this weekend.
CBS News

Barrett Is Seated at a Pivotal Moment

 The new justice’s colleagues limit vote-counting in Wisconsin: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
America divided: Summer of protests shaping voters' attitudes to US election [Video]

America divided: Summer of protests shaping voters' attitudes to US election

the Trump campaign is squarely blaming Black Lives Matter for the violence, pushing a law-and-order message. "Jobs versus mobs", they say, and they're running commercials in Wisconsin, hoping to scare voters away from the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.View on euronews

AP Top Stories October 27 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 27th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court; Biden to campaign in Georgia, Trump going to Wisconsin; Coronavirus..
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin [Video]

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Siding with Wisconsin's Republican-led legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension to the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats. Gloria Tso reports.

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett..

Reports of voter intimidation outside early-voting location near Lantana [Video]

Reports of voter intimidation outside early-voting location near Lantana

Tensions seem to be running high at some early-voting locations in Palm Beach County with Election Day only eight days away.

President Donald Trump Visiting Pennsylvania 8 Days Before Election [Video]

President Donald Trump Visiting Pennsylvania 8 Days Before Election

Joe Holden reports.

