'DWTS' recap: Cheryl Burke dials drama with injury; Monica Aldama's Nurse Ratched can't save herself

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
One hyped injury and tons of fake blood on the dance floor during Halloween Villains Night on "Dancing With the Stars" Monday. But who got the ax?
