You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates



Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 16 hours ago UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic



The global pandemic has severely affected the arts all over the world, but in the UK, some artists are thriving despite cancelled shows and gallery closures. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 19 hours ago New COVID-19 records across Europe as restrictions reimposed



European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources European Markets Close Notably Lower On Virus Fears, Growth Worries European stocks ended notably lower on Monday as worries about continued spikes in coronavirus cases across Europe and the U.S. and tougher lockdown restrictions...

RTTNews 17 hours ago





Tweets about this