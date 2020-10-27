Rohit Sharma 'non selection' for Australia tour - BCCI co-ordination with Mumbai Indians goes for a toss

@satish avs RT @ITGDsports: "Rohit is not there in any team, Mayank Agarwal is there in all 3 Indian sides despite being injured. It's like your creati… 9 minutes ago j RT @ITGDsports: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the selectors for not picking Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav and ques… 24 minutes ago Jijin Xavier RT @dna: Not selected for Australia tour but #MI release images of him practising The entire episode of #RohitSharma's injury is an indica… 28 minutes ago omkar mishra @sachin_rt @IrfanPathan Sir plz say something for #Rohit sharma selection for australia tour 32 minutes ago DNA Not selected for Australia tour but #MI release images of him practising The entire episode of #RohitSharma's inju… https://t.co/qU0GLzsAJ6 34 minutes ago India Today Sports Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the selectors for not picking Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav… https://t.co/jV7Twpy8AR 1 hour ago saimukesh @BCCI Without Rohit Sharma do you think India will win against australia?? What a wrst selection done by bcci 2 hours ago Aratrick RT @indiatvnews: #AUSvsIND Talking points from India's squad selection for Australia tour | By @crlmaratrick https://t.co/LVCFpvkh4e htt… 3 hours ago