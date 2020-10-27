Global  
 

Rohit Sharma 'non selection' for Australia tour - BCCI co-ordination with Mumbai Indians goes for a toss

DNA Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Rohit Sharma was not picked in any of the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia after suffering an injury during Mumbai Indians' game against Kings XI Punjab. However, after the squad was announced, Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle put out a photo where he was training. The question is - Is there no communication between the...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020: RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians aim to keep the winning streak | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians aim to keep the winning streak | Oneindia News 03:40

 Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter. Mumbai are almost close to sealing the play-offs berth and a win against Rajasthan would take them a step closer.

