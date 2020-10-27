Global  
 

Opinion: By speaking out, WNBA players are altering Senate race in Georgia

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Rev. Raphael Warnock leads the race in a special US Senate election in Georgia, charging up the polls after WNBA players expressed support in August.
