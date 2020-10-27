Opinion: By speaking out, WNBA players are altering Senate race in Georgia

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Georgia Senate Candidate Says 'There's More Campaign to Go' Despite Calls to Concede



Georgia Senate candidate Matt Lieberman joined Cheddar to discuss the mounting calls from his fellow Democrats to drop out of the crowded jungle primary race for the open seat. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:00 Published on October 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Commentary: By speaking out, WNBA players are altering U.S. Senate race in Georgia

Chicago S-T 1 week ago





Tweets about this