|
One Week From Election, What Trump vs Biden Forecasts Are Saying
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
President Trump has a lot of ground to make up over the next week to secure a second term, according to most pollsters. ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Election live updates: Biden heads to Georgia as Trump turns to MidwestTuesday marks one week before Election Day, as some form of voting is already underway in all 50 states.
CBS News
US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Joe Biden in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
US election 2020: Little faith in Trump or Biden, suggests Arab pollNeither candidate is popular but most prefer a Biden presidency, a survey in the Middle East finds.
BBC News
Trump, Biden hustle for key votes in swing states
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this