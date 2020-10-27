Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

One Week From Election, What Trump vs Biden Forecasts Are Saying

WorldNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
One Week From Election, What Trump vs Biden Forecasts Are SayingPresident Trump has a lot of ground to make up over the next week to secure a second term, according to most pollsters. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire

President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire 00:29

 President Donald Trump is campaigning in New Hampshire with just over one week before Election Day.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Election live updates: Biden heads to Georgia as Trump turns to Midwest

 Tuesday marks one week before Election Day, as some form of voting is already underway in all 50 states.
CBS News
US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points [Video]

US election polls: Trump closes gap on Biden to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USpresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Joe Biden in profile [Video]

Joe Biden in profile

A look at the life and campaign of US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

US election 2020: Little faith in Trump or Biden, suggests Arab poll

 Neither candidate is popular but most prefer a Biden presidency, a survey in the Middle East finds.
BBC News
Trump, Biden hustle for key votes in swing states [Video]

Trump, Biden hustle for key votes in swing states

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election [Video]

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half before Election Day; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Gets Muted at the Final Debate [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Gets Muted at the Final Debate

Our Cartoon President 3x16 - Clip from season 3 episode 16 - Cartoon Trump Gets Muted at the Final Debate With Election Day around the corner, Cartoons Donald Trump and Joe Biden take the debate stage..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:32Published
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:57Published

Related news from verified sources

One Week From Election, What Trump vs Biden Forecasts Are Saying

One Week From Election, What Trump vs Biden Forecasts Are Saying President Trump has a lot of ground to make up over the next week to secure a second term, according to most pollsters. ......
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRBBC NewsUSATODAY.com

Trump, Biden campaigns start 10-day homestretch to Election Day

 There are now just 10 days until the election and the Trump and Biden campaigns are in overdrive to get out the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden will make...
CBS News Also reported by •euronewsWorldNewsFOXNews.com

US election wrap, October 27: Contest looks tighter in battleground states; Trump, Biden focus on Pennsylvania  
Indian Express


Tweets about this