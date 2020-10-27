|
Another African-American shot dead by US police, angry protests erupt in Philadelphia
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
US police have fatally shot another African-American man, this time in Philadelphia, in an incident that sparked protests and violent clashes between police and protesters, just one week ahead of the presidential election. The 27-year-old, identified as Walter Wallace, was shot several times in the shoulder and chest on Monday afternoon, in a neighborhood in west Philadelphia. Police said he was armed with a knife, when they were trying to arrest him. After Wallace was shot, he fell to the ground, and said one of the officers drove him to Penn...
