Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another African-American shot dead by US police, angry protests erupt in Philadelphia

WorldNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Another African-American shot dead by US police, angry protests erupt in PhiladelphiaUS police have fatally shot another African-American man, this time in Philadelphia, in an incident that sparked protests and violent clashes between police and protesters, just one week ahead of the presidential election. The 27-year-old, identified as Walter Wallace, was shot several times in the shoulder and chest on Monday afternoon, in a neighborhood in west Philadelphia. Police said he was armed with a knife, when they were trying to arrest him. After Wallace was shot, he fell to the ground, and said one of the officers drove him to Penn...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Kushner, Employing Racist Stereotype, Questions if Black Americans ‘Want to Be Successful’

 In a “Fox & Friends” interview, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser also criticized protesters as more concerned with what he called “virtue..
NYTimes.com

Jared Kushner criticized after saying Black Americans need to 'want to be successful'

 White House adviser Jared Kushner is criticized after saying President Donald Trump can't help Black Americans if they don't want to succeed.
USATODAY.com

Jared Kushner says Black Americans must "want to be successful"

 Kushner said President Trump's polices can help Black people "break out of the problems that they're complaining about."
CBS News

Pope Francis Appoints First African American Cardinal, Wilton Gregory

 Winston Gregory made history last year as Washington D.C.’s first African American Archbishop. This year he is making history as America’s first Black..
WorldNews

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia PD: police kill man waving knife

 Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife, authorities say. Protests and..
USATODAY.com

Protestors gather in Philadelphia following fatal police shooting of a Black man

 Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police on Monday during a confrontation.
 
USATODAY.com

Fatal police shooting sparks protest in Philadelphia

 One witness told CBS Philly that he and several others tried to get Wallace to drop the knife prior to the shooting.
CBS News

Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state

 President Trump blanketed Pennsylvania with three separate stops in hopes of turning out longtime Republicans and overcoming Democratic presidential nominee Joe..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In West Philadelphia [Video]

Man Dies After Police-Involved Shooting In West Philadelphia

This happened in the area of 61st and Locusts Streets.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published
Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest [Video]

Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest

The opposition has given Belarusian President Lukashenko an ultimatum: Resign by midnight or face a national strike.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Discussing "The Talk" a conversation African American parents have with their kids about encountering police [Video]

Discussing "The Talk" a conversation African American parents have with their kids about encountering police

Kristen Welker brought up a question surrounding "The Talk" for both presidential candidates to answer during the final presidential debate. "The Talk" is a conversation many African - American parents..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:27Published

Tweets about this