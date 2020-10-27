Mark Meadows Might Be the Second Most ‘Reckless’ Man in the White House

Global  
 

Mark Meadows Might Be the Second Most ‘Reckless’ Man in the White HouseWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows was hopping mad. And, as usual, he was not wearing a mask as he furiously dressed down CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid—invading her personal space, raising his voice and spraying aerosol particles at high velocity—because he didn’t like the sharp questions she had just asked him during a press gaggle in the West Wing driveway. The chief of staff’s too-close encounter with a hard-hitting journalist this past July was typical of what several White House correspondents describe as his cavalier and dangerous attitude—parroting that of his boss, COVID-19 survivor President Donald Trump—that is still blithely exposing not only reporters but...
News video: White House Signals Defeat On COVID-19

 “We’re not going to control the pandemic.” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows acknowledged that the Trump administration won’t try to stop the coronavirus spread.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the coronavirus pandemic

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the election..
From 'DC swamp bro' to 'true patriot', here are reactions to Miles Taylor being 'Anonymous'

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tweeted he's "seen more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes."
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows [Video]

'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Trump falsely declares victory and claims election is being stolen

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the vote count in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. The campaign is demanding access to the vote counting sites, and..
Trump returns to the White House ahead of election night

 President Trump is back at the White House, where he plans to spend the evening watching returns. After Democrats maintained a lead in early voting across..
Trump rally attendance capped by Minnesota officials amid COVID-19 concerns

 President Trump is spending his last few days before the election in key battleground states -- including Rochester, Minnesota, where state officials cut back..
Biden focuses on pandemic while Trump plans string of campaign rallies

 Joe Biden is focusing in on the pandemic, while President Trump is campaigning in Arizona today. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN with..
Trump downplays coronavirus and attacks mail-in voting while campaigning

 Rising coronavirus cases in Michigan didn't stop thousands of supporters from cheering for President Trump, or the president from saying the pandemic is getting..
US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

 Joe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat..
Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
11/4: CBSN AM

 Race to White House remains too close to call; Key battleground states count remaining mail-in ballots
US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims

 A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all..
Latino vote "can't be ignored" after Trump's projected win in Florida

 Among the biggest factors in his Sunshine State victory were Latinos — not just Cuban Americans — who came out in support of the president.
US Election: Trump's election day surge might not be enough to fight the Democrats

 President Donald Trump's re-election campaign long maintained there were thousands of new supporters tucked into rural, red pockets of the country who would come..
Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia

 Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot counts

 After CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..
Covid-19: New four-week lockdown comes into force in England

 The lockdown is in place until 2 December and replaces the three tiers of regional restrictions.
No new cases of local COVID-19 in NSW

 NSW has no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 but authorities are warning it's very likely that COVID-19 will continue to circulate in the community.
Covid-19: Home working call after Mary Agyapong's death

 Ernest Boateng wants more protection for pregnant women after Mary Agyapong died with coronavirus.
49ers place Aiyuk, Samuel and Williams on COVID-19 list ahead of Packers game

49ers place Aiyuk, Samuel and Williams on COVID-19 list ahead of Packers game The San Francisco 49ers have placed Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams on the COVID-19 list prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers.
Fire chief in safety warning over back-garden fireworks displays in Scotland

 BBC Local News: Highlands and Islands -- As organised displays are cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, more people are expected to light fireworks at home.
Coronavirus: The Infodemic - October 29

Coronavirus: The Infodemic - October 29   Daily Debunk Claim: "The West has waged a vaccine war over the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. It is a geopolitical confrontation that really has nothing to do...
