Mark Meadows Might Be the Second Most ‘Reckless’ Man in the White House
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was hopping mad. And, as usual, he was not wearing a mask as he furiously dressed down CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid—invading her personal space, raising his voice and spraying aerosol particles at high velocity—because he didn’t like the sharp questions she had just asked him during a press gaggle in the West Wing driveway. The chief of staff’s too-close encounter with a hard-hitting journalist this past July was typical of what several White House correspondents describe as his cavalier and dangerous attitude—parroting that of his boss, COVID-19 survivor President Donald Trump—that is still blithely exposing not only reporters but...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on the coronavirus pandemicWhite House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the election..
CBS News
From 'DC swamp bro' to 'true patriot', here are reactions to Miles Taylor being 'Anonymous'White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tweeted he's "seen more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes."
USATODAY.com
'I'm not gonna talk through a mask' -Mark Meadows
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Paula Reid American journalist
Trump falsely declares victory and claims election is being stolenThe Trump campaign has filed lawsuits to stop the vote count in both Michigan and Pennsylvania. The campaign is demanding access to the vote counting sites, and..
CBS News
Trump returns to the White House ahead of election nightPresident Trump is back at the White House, where he plans to spend the evening watching returns. After Democrats maintained a lead in early voting across..
CBS News
Trump rally attendance capped by Minnesota officials amid COVID-19 concernsPresident Trump is spending his last few days before the election in key battleground states -- including Rochester, Minnesota, where state officials cut back..
CBS News
Biden focuses on pandemic while Trump plans string of campaign ralliesJoe Biden is focusing in on the pandemic, while President Trump is campaigning in Arizona today. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN with..
CBS News
Trump downplays coronavirus and attacks mail-in voting while campaigningRising coronavirus cases in Michigan didn't stop thousands of supporters from cheering for President Trump, or the president from saying the pandemic is getting..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White HouseJoe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat..
New Zealand Herald
Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweetsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge
11/4: CBSN AMRace to White House remains too close to call; Key battleground states count remaining mail-in ballots
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claimsA number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all..
New Zealand Herald
Latino vote "can't be ignored" after Trump's projected win in FloridaAmong the biggest factors in his Sunshine State victory were Latinos — not just Cuban Americans — who came out in support of the president.
CBS News
US Election: Trump's election day surge might not be enough to fight the DemocratsPresident Donald Trump's re-election campaign long maintained there were thousands of new supporters tucked into rural, red pockets of the country who would come..
New Zealand Herald
Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, GeorgiaLawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News
Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot countsAfter CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19: New four-week lockdown comes into force in EnglandThe lockdown is in place until 2 December and replaces the three tiers of regional restrictions.
BBC News
No new cases of local COVID-19 in NSWNSW has no new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 but authorities are warning it's very likely that COVID-19 will continue to circulate in the community.
SBS
Covid-19: Home working call after Mary Agyapong's deathErnest Boateng wants more protection for pregnant women after Mary Agyapong died with coronavirus.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this