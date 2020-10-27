Global  
 

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals opt to bowl, Sunrisers Hyderabad make 3 changes

Hindu Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
SRH replaced Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed with Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi looks to break losing streak

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi looks to break losing streak 04:38

 Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 47 of the ongoing IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would be looking to learn from their mistakes in the previous games and get back to winning ways to get closer to play-offs berth. Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak previews the...

