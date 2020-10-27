Global  
 

Blowin' in the wind: Lost interviews hold new Dylan insights

WorldNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Blowin' in the wind: Lost interviews hold new Dylan insightsFor nearly half a century, they were blowin' in the wind: lost interviews that contained surprising new insights about celebrated singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Transcripts of the 1971 interviews with the late American blues artist Tony Glover and letters the two friends exchanged have surfaced at a Boston auction house. They reveal that Dylan changed his name because he worried about anti-Semitism and wrote Lay Lady Lay for actress Barbra Streisand. Some of the 37 typed pages contain handwritten notes...
