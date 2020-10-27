Global  
 

Ed Sheeran the richest young British star for a second year

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Ed Sheeran the richest young British star for a second yearEd Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, according to the heat Rich List, an annual guide to the UK and Ireland’s richest young stars. The singer-songwriter, 29, has increased his estimated worth by £40m in the past 12 months to a whopping £210m. The new dad is not only the most played artist in the world, but has the 9m tickets sold for his record-breaking ÷ Divide Tour, 150m record sales and his song-writing skills to thank for his amassed fortune. Rich list regular Daniel Radcliffe has dropped out of this list for the first time since it began ten years ago. The Harry Potter actor is no longer eligible, having celebrated his 31st birthday on 23...
Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity [Video]

Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity

Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks. The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a signed posterand ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be soldonline to help two charities – GeeWizz and Zest - in Suffolk, where he grewup. Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt havealso donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lotsand was organised with the help of Ed’s parents John and Imogen Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran's ex-management insisted he dyed his trademark ginger hair black to be successful [Video]

Ed Sheeran's ex-management insisted he dyed his trademark ginger hair black to be successful

Ed Sheeran was ordered to dye his hair black if he wanted to succeed in the music industry.

Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Announce The Arrival Of Their First Baby [Video]

Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn Announce The Arrival Of Their First Baby

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are new parents. The couple's"beautiful and healthy daughter" was born last week. Sheeran posted on Instagram "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing". Sheeran went on to say that he and his wife "are on cloud nine". According to CNN, Sheeran and Seaborn first met at school when Sheeran was 11 years old. They reconnected in the summer of 2015 and began dating, and the pair married in January 2019.

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter [Video]

Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child– a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sisters start company to create designer wheelchair covers

 Izzy Keane, who has spina bifida, used to always decorate her wheelchair for holidays and birthdays. She and her sister, Ailbhe, decided they wanted to help..
Debut tries for Keenan and Connors as Ireland score 50 points against Italy

 Debutants Hugo Keenan and Will Connors are among the try scorers as Ireland post a big bonus-point win over Italy.
Facebook moderators in Dublin reportedly forced to work in office despite lockdown

Facebook moderators working as independent contractors in Dublin say they’re required to work in the..
Ireland suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

 Ireland has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over national security legislation that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous state..
