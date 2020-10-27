Ed Sheeran the richest young British star for a second year Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, according to the heat Rich List, an annual guide to the UK and Ireland's richest young stars. The singer-songwriter, 29, has increased his estimated worth by £40m in the past 12 months to a whopping £210m. The new dad is not only the most played artist in the world, but has the 9m tickets sold for his record-breaking ÷ Divide Tour, 150m record sales and his song-writing skills to thank for his amassed fortune. Rich list regular Daniel Radcliffe has dropped out of this list for the first time since it began ten years ago. The Harry Potter actor is no longer eligible, having celebrated his 31st birthday on 23...


