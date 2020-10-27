Netizens asks SRK about his birthday plans, if he will sell 'Mannat', actor responds in trademark style

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fans gather outside 'Mannat' as SRK turns 55



Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his bungalow as actor turned 55 on November 02. Shah Rukh Khan this year has urged his fans not to gather outside his house due to COVID-19 situation. "Please I.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 4 hours ago SRK's witty reply to a fan who asked him if he plans to sell Mannat



On Tuesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted an interactive session with fans on Twitter, answering a lot of fan queries with trademark wit. #ShahRukhKhan #Mannat Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this