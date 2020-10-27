|
|
|
Netizens asks SRK about his birthday plans, if he will sell 'Mannat', actor responds in trademark style
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
During his AMA session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about several things such as his next project, birthday plans and whether or not her will sell 'Mannat'.
|
|
