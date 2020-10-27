Rashid Khan takes two wickets in first over, ends with 3/7 vs Delhi Capitals Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rashid Khan took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane in his first over as Sunrisers Hyderabad wrecked Delhi Capitals in their chase of 220. Earlier, David Warner blasted 66 and Wriddhiman Saha smashed 87 as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended on 219/2, which became the highest score in Dubai in IPL 2020. 👓 View full article

