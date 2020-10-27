Global  
 

Belgium's former king meets love child Princess Delphine for first time

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Albert, the former King of the Belgians, denied for years that Princess Delphine, a 52-year-old artist, was his daughter. But a court ruling this month granted her royal rights and the title of Princess.
