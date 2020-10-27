Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

29,236 voters eligible to exercise franchise in polling today in North East Teachers Constituency

Hindu Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
All preparations are ready for the elections to the North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council on Wednesday. MLC Sharanappa Mattur of
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions [Video]

Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
‘Your dreams will shape reality of India’: PM Modi at IIT Guwahati convocation [Video]

‘Your dreams will shape reality of India’: PM Modi at IIT Guwahati convocation

PM Modi addressed the convocation of IIT Guwahati through video conference. PM Modi said that the dreams of the youth will shape India’s reality in the days to come. ‘The future of a nation is what..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:34Published

Tweets about this