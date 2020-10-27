Global
Bombers mourn long-time club doctor Bruce Reid
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bombers mourn long-time club doctor Bruce Reid
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 (
8 minutes ago
)
Essendon are mourning the death of long-serving club doctor Bruce Reid.
