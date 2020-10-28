|
|
|
Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani announce engagement after five years of dating
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani posted a cute photo from the proposal on their social media pages.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, five years after they started dating! They announced the news on her Instagram account with a photo of Gwen holding...
Just Jared
|
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged
Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged!...
E! Online
|
'Voice' co-stars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani engaged
“The Voice” co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged and sharing the good news on social media. Shelton and Stefani posted a picture Tuesday...
Japan Today
Tweets about this
|