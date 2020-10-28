Global  
 

Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani announce engagement after five years of dating

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani posted a cute photo from the proposal on their social media pages.
 After five years of dating, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally engaged. The pair shared the exciting news to their millions of social media followers with a gorgeous photo.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after five years of dating, as Blake credited his new fiancée with "saving" his life.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, Ariana Grande teases some major album covers and celebrities speak out on the Supreme Court.

Multiples sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two recently got engaged in Oklahoma over the weekend

 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, five years after they started dating! They announced the news on her Instagram account with a photo of Gwen holding...
 Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged!...
 “The Voice” co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged and sharing the good news on social media. Shelton and Stefani posted a picture Tuesday...
