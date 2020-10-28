|
Walter Wallace: Philadelphia calls National Guard after unrest
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Philadelphia will deploy more police officers and has called for help from the National Guard as it braces for further unrest after the police killing of a Black man armed with a knife, authorities said on Tuesday....
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania A.G. on Supreme Court, ballot deadlines and the vote countThe addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court potentially breaks the deadlock after last week's 4-4 decision allowing Pennsylvania's extended mail-in..
CBS News
Protests erupt after Philadelphia police fatally shoot Black manThe Philadelphia police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, an incident that was captured on cellphone video, sparked demonstrations that have turned..
CBS News
Philadelphia braces for more unrest after police fatally shoot black manMore officers are deployed after a night of clashes over the death of a black man in the US city.
BBC News
United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force
Trump visits Kenosha, praises police
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15Published
Anti-racism demonstrators march in Kenosha
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this