Walter Wallace: Philadelphia calls National Guard after unrest

WorldNews Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Walter Wallace: Philadelphia calls National Guard after unrestPhiladelphia will deploy more police officers and has called for help from the National Guard as it braces for further unrest after the police killing of a Black man armed with a knife, authorities said on Tuesday....
News video: Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting

Philadelphia police to boost presence following shooting 01:29

 [NFA] Philadelphia will deploy additional police officers and has asked surrounding regions for law enforcement support as it braces for further unrest on Tuesday sparked by the police killing of a Black man, the police commissioner said. Freddie Joyner has more.

