'The Bachelorette' bombshell recap: Clare stakes claim to Dale Moss. And Tayshia. Is. Back.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
This "Bachelorette" episode has to be one for the Bachelor Nation history books. What happens next is anyone's guess.
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Clare Crawley 'Likes' Tweets About Being Forced Out Of 'The Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley 'Likes' Tweets About Being Forced Out Of 'The Bachelorette' 02:21

 Bachelor Nation is buzzing after Clare Crawley "liked" multiple tweets saying she was "forced" out of being "The Bachelorette". Plus, Crystal Kung Minkoff joins "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills".

'The Bachelorette' Faces Backlash Over "Double Standard" After Strip Dodgeball Date | THR News [Video]

'The Bachelorette' Faces Backlash Over "Double Standard" After Strip Dodgeball Date | THR News

Things got a little risqué on Tuesday's episode of 'The Bachelorette', when star Clare Crawley challenged the men with a game of strip dodgeball. But Bachelor Nation was quick to call out the ABC reality franchise for its "double standard."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:45Published
Chris Harrison Talks Pulling Off Clare Crawley's Season | THR News [Video]

Chris Harrison Talks Pulling Off Clare Crawley's Season | THR News

Chris Harrison talks to The Hollywood Reporter about the unprecedented quarantine cycle and how the franchise is making better strides for diversity.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:25Published

'Bachelorette' Contestant Dale Moss Models Halloween Costumes

 'Bachelorette' contestant Dale Moss had some tricks up his sleeve before becoming a contestant on the show. We found these pics of Dale who was modeling costumes..
Michelle Money Calls The Dodgeball Game a 'Double Standard' and Weighs In on Yosef's Reaction [Video]

Michelle Money Calls The Dodgeball Game a 'Double Standard' and Weighs In on Yosef's Reaction

Michelle Money predicts that "we're going to see a lot of disrespect from" Yosef towards Clare Crawley

Credit: People     Duration: 10:45Published
Michelle Money Says Clare Crawley 'Knows What She Wants' and 'She's Not Leading Anyone On' [Video]

Michelle Money Says Clare Crawley 'Knows What She Wants' and 'She's Not Leading Anyone On'

Michelle Money reveals Clare Crawley didn't communicate with Dale before the season started filming

Credit: People     Duration: 07:05Published
Kristen Baldwin Predicts What Twists ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Deliver During Its 2020-Tinted New Season [Video]

Kristen Baldwin Predicts What Twists ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Deliver During Its 2020-Tinted New Season

EW TV Critic, Kristen Baldwin, talks about the teased twists and turns of this season of 'The Bachelorette,' how the show adjusted to the pandemic, Clare Crawley's possible departure and Tayshia Adams'..

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 03:58Published

