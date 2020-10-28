Global  
 

Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with positive COVID-19 test

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Minutes after the Dodgers won the World Series, news broke that Justin Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Dodgers Fans Cheer On The Boys In Blue After Game 5 Win

Dodgers Fans Cheer On The Boys In Blue After Game 5 Win 00:42

 The Dodgers took the lead Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series after winning 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays, putting the Boys in Blue at a 3-2 series lead.

