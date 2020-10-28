Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with positive COVID-19 test

Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray



First phase of polling in the three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections is underway. Over 1,000 candidates are in the fray for this phase. This election is India's first after the outbreak of Covid-19. The election commission has directed all polling booths to follow Covid-19 guidelines during voting and counting of votes. Officials deployed at polling stations were seen wearing masks & gloves. Covid-19 patients will vote in the last hour of the day. Election results will be announced on November 10. Watch the full video for more.

