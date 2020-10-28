|
Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with positive COVID-19 test
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Minutes after the Dodgers won the World Series, news broke that Justin Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.
L.A. Dodgers Win World Series, Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID TestCrazy news about Dodgers star Justin Turner who was taken out of the the game in the 8th inning, because a COVID test came back positive during the game!!!..
Dodgers defeat Rays in Game 6 to win first World Series title since 1988Spurred by a controversial pitching, the Dodgers scored two runs in the sixth inning to win 3-1 and take their first championship in 32 years.
Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World SeriesThis is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in franchise history and their first since 1988 after appearing in the World Series in three out of the last four..
In California: Fires blaze in the OC; wear a mask while cheering the DodgersAlso: Trade groups and a high desert town are suing to block protections granted to the western Joshua tree. And the San Francisco Ballet goes virtual!
Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series
Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years
Covid 19 coronavirus: Eighteen ways NZ can beef up its borderExperts have floated a raft of improvements - including suspending travel from mass-infected countries - they say would beef up New Zealand's borders against..
U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week
Florida school nurse shortage worsens with COVID-19 for some districts
Bihar polls 2020: Voting for first phase underway; over 1,000 candidates in fray
