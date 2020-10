Cup order unchanged as Princess Jenni claims Bendigo Cup Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Melbourne Cup order of entry has been unaffected after Princess Jenni fought off Pondus in a thrilling finish to Wednesday's Bendigo Cup. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport The Melbourne Cup order of entry has been unaffected after Princess Jenni fought off Pondus in a thrilling finish t… https://t.co/cImm7eQQXZ 14 minutes ago