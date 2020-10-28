Coronavirus: Will Germany go into lockdown again?
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 (
5 minutes ago) The German government had hoped to avoid a second virtual standstill, for the sake of the economy as well as the people. But with rapidly rising coronavirus cases, a U-turn seems likely.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Top 12 toys for Christmas revealed
DreamToys in London showcases the top 12 toys ahead of Christmas as chosen byan independent committee of retailers and the Toy Retailers Association. Thetoy industry has faced challenges to adapt to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 7 hours ago
What could a road map out of coronavirus restrictions involve?
More than 50 Tory backbench MPs have written to the Prime Minister calling fora “clear road map” out of lockdown restrictions in northern England. In aletter, the group representing northern..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:43 Published 12 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this