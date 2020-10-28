Global  
 

Coronavirus: Will Germany go into lockdown again?

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The German government had hoped to avoid a second virtual standstill, for the sake of the economy as well as the people. But with rapidly rising coronavirus cases, a U-turn seems likely.
