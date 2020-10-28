Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Divya Agarwal's father dies due to COVID-19

DNA Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Divya Agarwal and beau Varun Sood remembered her father with an Instagram post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Divya Agarwal's father dies of coronavirus in Mumbai, beau Varun Sood, Neha Dhupia and others pay tributes

 Divya Agarwal took to social media to pay tribute to him by sharing a heartfelt note. "You are always with me... I love you, papa. RIP," she wrote.
Zee News

Divya Agarwal’s father passes away
Indian Express


Tweets about this