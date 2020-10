Ben Cousins' troubled life laid bare in court as fallen Eagle stands trial Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The court heard Mr Cousins' mental state had spiralled so dramatically in 2018, his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff had been forced to secretly move house with their children late last year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this