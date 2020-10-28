'It's an unfortunate endpoint': Dodgers' World Series win marred by Justin Turner's return to field for celebration

COVID-19: Total cases near 80-lakh in country



India's total COVID-19 cases surged to 79,90,322 with 43,893 new infections in the last 24 hours. With 508 new deaths, death toll of the country mounts to 1,20,010. After a decrease of 15,054 in last 24 hrs, total active cases in the country are 6,10,803. So far, 72,59,509 patients have been discharged with 58,439 new discharges in last 24 hrs. According to Indian Council of Medical Research 10,54,87,680 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to October 27.

