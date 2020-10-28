Global  
 

'It's an unfortunate endpoint': Dodgers' World Series win marred by Justin Turner's return to field for celebration

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
The Dodgers' World Series win was spoiled when Justin Turner, who tested positive for COVID-19, returned to the field to celebrate with his teammates.
 The Dodgers took the lead Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series after winning 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays, putting the Boys in Blue at a 3-2 series lead.

