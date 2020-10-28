|
'It's an unfortunate endpoint': Dodgers' World Series win marred by Justin Turner's return to field for celebration
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Dodgers' World Series win was spoiled when Justin Turner, who tested positive for COVID-19, returned to the field to celebrate with his teammates.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Turner American baseball player
Justin Turner pulled from World Series game due to COVID testThe Dodgers' star third baseman in the eighth inning of what became their title-clinching game after MLB got word he'd tested positive.
CBS News
L.A. Dodgers Win World Series, Justin Turner Pulled After Positive COVID TestCrazy news about Dodgers star Justin Turner who was taken out of the the game in the 8th inning, because a COVID test came back positive during the game!!!..
TMZ.com
Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with positive COVID-19 testMinutes after the Dodgers won the World Series, news broke that Justin Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19: Total cases near 80-lakh in country
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04Published
How the Covid-19 pandemic stroke a blow to the world's largest economy
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:10Published
EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:47Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this