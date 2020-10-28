Global  
 

Qatar expresses regret as Australia says women on 10 flights searched

WorldNews Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Qatar expresses regret as Australia says women on 10 flights searchedDoha: Qatar expressed regret on Wednesday over the treatment of female travellers after Australia said women on 10 flights underwent invasive physical searches following the discovery of an abandoned baby at the country’s international airport. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking about the issue for the first time, told reporters in Canberra that “Australia’s strong objections and views” about the incident involving Australian travellers on October 2 were widely shared,...
Qatar forced women on 10 flights to undergo invasive exams

 Qatar apologized after authorities forcibly examined female passengers to try to identify who might have given birth to a newborn found abandoned at the airport.
Qatari government 'regrets distress' caused by invasive searches of Australian flight passengers

 The Qatari government said the invasive physical examinations of a number of plane passengers at Doha airport was necessary to prevent perpetrators of a..
Qatar strip search: Govt says baby dumped in bin in 'appalling attempt to kill her'

 A newborn baby at the centre of the Doha airport strip-search scandal was found in plastic bag and "buried under garbage" in a trash can, the Qatar Government..
Qatari government 'regrets distress' caused by invasive searches of 18 Australian flight passengers

 The Qatari government said the invasive physical examinations of a number of plan passengers at Doha airport was necessary to prevent perpetrators of a "horrible..
