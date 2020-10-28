Qatar expresses regret as Australia says women on 10 flights searched Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Doha: Qatar expressed regret on Wednesday over the treatment of female travellers after Australia said women on 10 flights underwent invasive physical searches following the discovery of an abandoned baby at the country’s international airport. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison , speaking about the issue for the first time, told reporters in Canberra that “Australia’s strong objections and views” about the incident involving Australian travellers on October 2 were widely shared,... 👓 View full article

