Qatar expresses regret as Australia says women on 10 flights searched
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Doha: Qatar expressed regret on Wednesday over the treatment of female travellers after Australia said women on 10 flights underwent invasive physical searches following the discovery of an abandoned baby at the country’s international airport. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking about the issue for the first time, told reporters in Canberra that “Australia’s strong objections and views” about the incident involving Australian travellers on October 2 were widely shared,...
Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf
Qatar forced women on 10 flights to undergo invasive examsQatar apologized after authorities forcibly examined female passengers to try to identify who might have given birth to a newborn found abandoned at the airport.
CBS News
Qatari government 'regrets distress' caused by invasive searches of Australian flight passengersThe Qatari government said the invasive physical examinations of a number of plane passengers at Doha airport was necessary to prevent perpetrators of a..
SBS
Qatar strip search: Govt says baby dumped in bin in 'appalling attempt to kill her'A newborn baby at the centre of the Doha airport strip-search scandal was found in plastic bag and "buried under garbage" in a trash can, the Qatar Government..
New Zealand Herald
Qatari government 'regrets distress' caused by invasive searches of 18 Australian flight passengersThe Qatari government said the invasive physical examinations of a number of plan passengers at Doha airport was necessary to prevent perpetrators of a "horrible..
SBS
Doha Capital of Qatar
Qatar Airways strip search controversy: More Australian women subjected to 'grossly disturbing' examinationsIt's been revealed that more Australian women than first reported were subjected to invasive strip searches at Doha airport.Eighteen women on a Qatar Airways..
New Zealand Herald
Eighteen Australian women subjected to invasive searches on Qatar flight from Doha to SydneyForeign Minister Marise Payne is awaiting a report into invasive searches conducted on Australian women before contacting her counterpart in Qatar.
SBS
Doha airport in Qatar 'examined women internally' after newborn baby foundThirteen Australians were reportedly among those inspected after a newborn was found in Doha, Qatar.
BBC News
