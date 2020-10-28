|
Scientists discover 500 metre-tall skyscraper reef at Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The detached reef, taller than the Empire State Building, was discovered at the northern end of the Great Barrier Reef off Cape York Australian scientists have discovered a detached reef more than 500 metres high – taller than the Empire State Building – at the northern end of the Great Barrier Reef...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Great Barrier Reef coral reef system off the east coast of Australia, World Heritage Site
Great Barrier Reef: Scientists find reef taller than Empire State BuildingStanding 500m (1,640ft) tall, the "blade-like" reef was found off Australia's far north.
BBC News
'Massive' Coral Reef Discovered In Australia
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
A massive surprise: Researches discover a coral reef in Australia that's taller than the Empire State BuildingScientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.
USATODAY.com
Coral skyscraper discovered in the Great Barrier ReefAn underwater coral skyscraper taller than the Auckland Sky Tower has been discovered in the Great Barrier Reef.Scientists from Australia's James Cook University..
New Zealand Herald
Empire State Building Office skyscraper in Manhattan, New York City
Coral reef taller than Empire State Building found off AustraliaIt's the first to be discovered in over 120 years.
CBS News
NASA attempts first ever mission to retrieve sample from asteroidA NASA spacecraft will make a daring attempt on Tuesday afternoon to collect a sample from an asteroid, and then bring it back to Earth. If successful, this..
CBS News
Cape York Peninsula peninsula in Far North Queensland, Australia
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this