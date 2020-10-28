Global  
 

Scientists discover 500 metre-tall skyscraper reef at Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Scientists discover 500 metre-tall skyscraper reef at Australia's Great Barrier ReefThe detached reef, taller than the Empire State Building, was discovered at the northern end of the Great Barrier Reef off Cape York Australian scientists have discovered a detached reef more than 500 metres high – taller than the Empire State Building – at the northern end of the Great Barrier Reef...
Video Credit: In The Know Conservation [AOL.co - Published
News video: Great Barrier Reef loses half of its corals in 30 years

Great Barrier Reef loses half of its corals in 30 years 00:36

 The Great Barrier Reef has seen drastic loss in coral life, making the need for immediate action even more urgent.

Great Barrier Reef: Scientists find reef taller than Empire State Building

 Standing 500m (1,640ft) tall, the "blade-like" reef was found off Australia's far north.
BBC News
'Massive' Coral Reef Discovered In Australia [Video]

'Massive' Coral Reef Discovered In Australia

A "massive" coral reef measuring approximately 1,600 feet has been discovered in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. According to CNN, the newly found reef system is taller than some of the world's highest skyscrapers. Scientists found the detached reef in waters off North Queensland while on an expedition. The reef system is the first to be discovered in more than 120 years. Robin Beaman, who led the expedition, said he was "surprised" by the discovery.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

A massive surprise: Researches discover a coral reef in Australia that's taller than the Empire State Building

 Scientists have discovered a 1,640-foot-tall detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef — the first of its kind in over 120 years.
 
USATODAY.com

Coral skyscraper discovered in the Great Barrier Reef

 An underwater coral skyscraper taller than the Auckland Sky Tower has been discovered in the Great Barrier Reef.Scientists from Australia's James Cook University..
New Zealand Herald

Coral reef taller than Empire State Building found off Australia

 It's the first to be discovered in over 120 years.
CBS News

NASA attempts first ever mission to retrieve sample from asteroid

 A NASA spacecraft will make a daring attempt on Tuesday afternoon to collect a sample from an asteroid, and then bring it back to Earth. If successful, this..
CBS News

Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming [Video]

Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming

The alarming findings were published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Journal on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Coral Since the 1990s [Video]

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Coral Since the 1990s

The mass disappearance of coral reefs is just another sign that the planet’s ecosystem is crying out for help.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:53Published
Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming [Video]

Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming

[NFA] Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half its coral in the last three decades and scientists fear the loss caused by frequent bleaching will compromise its ability to recover. Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

