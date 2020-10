'I was blindsided' Kevin Rudd says he had no idea about think tank's ties to Jeffrey Epstein Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Kevin Rudd says he was "blindsided" to learn that paedophile Jeffrey Epstein donated $650,000 to the International Peace Institute - a think tank that he has chaired for six years. 👓 View full article

