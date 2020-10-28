Global  
 

Antonio Brown: Former New England Patriots wide receiver joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BBC News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown signs a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
