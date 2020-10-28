Here's a timeline of President Donald Trump's and Dr. Anthony Fauci's relationship

If Joe Biden wins next week's United States election, he says he will immediately call Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert. He will work..

Trump tells GOP donors holding Senate will be ‘tough’ – report How ending Obamacare would kill Fauci plan to conquer HIV After Donald Trump reportedly told..

The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.

A long-predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has begun in the United States, but Americans aren't changing their behaviors. Latest COVID news.

Donald Trump’s campaign website was hacked to show a fake FBI notice. | Screenshot: DonaldJTrump.com (via: Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler) President..

Activists say adopting a national popular vote would force campaigns to broaden their outreach, while critics say it gives cities too much power.

Melania Trump rages against Democrats in rare appearance on campaign trail Donald Trump's wife Melania has made a rare appearance on the campaign trail.In her first event since she tested positive for coronavirus, the first ladyraged against the Democrats.

With Amy Coney Barrett now confirmed to the Supreme Court -- as President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell promised -- one organization is vowing to get revenge at..

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt



[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:39 Published 11 hours ago

President Trump visits West Salen Tuesday



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited and hosted a rally in West Salem. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:25 Published 11 hours ago