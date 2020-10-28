Global  
 

Coronavirus: Germany and France to decide on new lockdowns

BBC News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
While Germany is planning a "lockdown light", France is deciding new measures too.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears

European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears 01:35

 European stocks tumbled Wednesday on growing fears that France faces a new national lockdown. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Real Madrid snatch draw with Monchengladbach

 Real Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
BBC News

Schenck Process: How the hidden champion improves our everyday lives

 The German technology company Schenck Process focuses on precision and operational excellence and works tirelessly in the background to ensure that industries..
CBS News

Air pollution linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths: study

 Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health..
WorldNews
Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany [Video]

Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany

The German Chancellor will push for the strict new measures in a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday, Bild newspaper reportedView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:36

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates [Video]

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19
UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

The global pandemic has severely affected the arts all over the world, but in the UK, some artists are thriving despite cancelled shows and gallery closures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38
Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge [Video]

Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge

As daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41

Robert Reich: Trump’s Failed Coronavirus Response – OpEd

 *In February* he knew COVID-19 was dangerous, but he intentionally downplayed it. *In March *he didn’t want to be held responsible for it. He told...
Another provocation against Russia about COVID-19 vaccine victims is brewing in the West

 The West, having had enough with the story of Aleksei Navalny poisoning, may work on another  anti-Russian attack, this time about fake "victims of the Russian...
Chicago security guard stabbed 27 times after asking shoppers to mask up amid coronavirus

 After a Chicago security guard asked two shoppers to put on coronavirus masks in his store, they allegedly punchined, pulled his hair and stabbed him more than...
