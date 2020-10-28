|
Coronavirus: Germany and France to decide on new lockdowns
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
While Germany is planning a "lockdown light", France is deciding new measures too.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Germany Country in Central Europe
Real Madrid snatch draw with MonchengladbachReal Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
BBC News
Schenck Process: How the hidden champion improves our everyday livesThe German technology company Schenck Process focuses on precision and operational excellence and works tirelessly in the background to ensure that industries..
CBS News
Air pollution linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths: studyLong-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health..
WorldNews
Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this