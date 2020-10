You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boy who has eaten nothing but sausages his whole life has finally been cured of his bizarre eating disorder



A teenage boy who has eaten nothing but SAUSAGES every mealtime for his entire life has been cured of his bizarre food phobia after being hypnotised over Facetime. Ben Simpson, 15, would refuse to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 3 weeks ago Wacky design engineer sets new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN



A wacky design engineer is delighted to have set a new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN.Andy Jennings, 28, transformed his green household waste bin into a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published on September 28, 2020 Six-year-old girl who was told she may never walk defies odds



A six-year-old girl told she may never walk due to a rare condition has achieved her ultimate goal - of walking her little sister in to school on her first day.Amelia-Rose Walton was born with Level.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on September 21, 2020

Tweets about this