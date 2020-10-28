Global  
 

IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, RCB make three changes

Hindu Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe and Dale Steyn came in place of Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali respectively for RCB
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: MI to lock horns with RCB in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: MI to lock horns with RCB in Abu Dhabi 01:10

 Team players of Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today in Abu Dhabi. Team Mumbai Indians is sitting pretty at the top of IPL points table with 14 points from 11 games.

