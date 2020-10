You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies



LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:38 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this USA TODAY Life 'Ellen' becomes one of the first shows to welcome back live in-studio audience https://t.co/HMnptIsvzm 33 minutes ago