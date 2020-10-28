|
Wisconsin's game against Nebraska canceled with Badgers unable to play due to COVID-19 protocol
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
This week's college football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been called off due to COVID-19 positives, including Badgers coach Paul Chryst.
