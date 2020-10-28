Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin's game against Nebraska canceled with Badgers unable to play due to COVID-19 protocol

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
This week's college football game between Nebraska and Wisconsin has been called off due to COVID-19 positives, including Badgers coach Paul Chryst.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nebraska Cornhuskers football Nebraska Cornhuskers football University of Nebraska-Lincoln football team


Wisconsin Badgers football Wisconsin Badgers football

Wisconsin-Nebraska is in jeopardy. Badgers' coronavirus positivity rate close to forcing a shutdown

 The Badgers' test positivity rate is close to the threshold that would force it to stop regular practice and competition for at least seven days.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Live Updates: Wisconsin faces "urgent" COVID crisis as U.S. cases surge

 "There's no way to sugarcoat it—we are facing an urgent crisis and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors, and the..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Wisconsin reports worst day of deaths, cases; 3 Western states join California vaccine review group; 226K US deaths

 Hawaii to welcome Japanese visitors beginning Nov. 6. Wisconsin reports worst day of deaths, cases. CDC survey on mask usage. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week [Video]

U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week

Almost half a million people in the United States have contracted the coronavirus in the past week alone. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Paul Chryst Paul Chryst American football coach

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans adapt to a different kind of UW Badgers game [Video]

Fans adapt to a different kind of UW Badgers game

No fans were allowed inside Camp Randall, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:13Published
Rams vs. Lobos Game Canceled Due To COVID, Mountain West Declares Game A No Contest [Video]

Rams vs. Lobos Game Canceled Due To COVID, Mountain West Declares Game A No Contest

Colorado State’s football season won’t begin Saturday after all. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, the University of New Mexico Lobos will be unable to travel to..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

In search of 326,695 unreturned ballots, Democrats plan an all-out scavenger hunt in Wisconsin

 In search of 326,695 unreturned ballots, Democrats plan an all-out scavenger hunt in Wisconsin after Supreme Court ruling.
Upworthy

Wisconsin Dairy Farmer Weighs In On The Election, COVID-19 Spike

 What on voters' minds in Wisconsin, as COVID-19 cases surge in the state? NPR's Noel King talks to dairy farmer Rick Roden of West Bend, who says he's more...
NPR Also reported by •Daily Caller

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Michigan, significantly in Wisconsin

 Strong support among women powers former vice president Joe Biden’s advantages in both states, while rising coronavirus concerns in Wisconsin and are hampering...
Washington Post Also reported by •Haaretz

Tweets about this