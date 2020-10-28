Yuvraj Singh + Virender Sehwag - Devdutt Padikkal slams special knock in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 clash Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Devdutt Padikkal smashed his fourth fifty in IPL 2020 to boost Royal Challengers Bangalore but they were undone by the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah as they were restricted by Mumbai Indians in the clash at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is a must-win game for both sides if they have to qualify for the playoffs. 👓 View full article

