Burning through $78m a day: Boeing cuts 7000 more jobs as pandemic woes deepen

The Age Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Boeing is deepening job cuts as the coronavirus pandemic and prolonged grounding of the 737 Max jetliner squeeze the planemaker's finances.
