Coronavirus Updates LIVE: Student in Sydney's south-west tests positive for COVID-19, Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market stalls reopen, Confirmed cases worldwide surpass 44 million
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 44 million, Johns Hopkins University data shows, and there have been 1.17 million deaths from the virus.
