Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Updates LIVE: Student in Sydney's south-west tests positive for COVID-19, Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market stalls reopen, Confirmed cases worldwide surpass 44 million

Brisbane Times Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 44 million, Johns Hopkins University data shows, and there have been 1.17 million deaths from the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: State in Australia sees no new Covid cases

State in Australia sees no new Covid cases 00:52

 The State of Victoria in Australia says they have no new cases of COVID in at least four months. They will begin the reopening process.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million [Video]

India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million

India has become the second country to pass 8 million coronavirus infections according to figures on Thursday. Cases have dipped from September's peak, but officials warn that the situation could..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Coronavirus cases in Florida as of October 27th [Video]

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of October 27th

The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 4,000 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:28Published
Coronavirus cases in Florida as of October 26th [Video]

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of October 26th

The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this