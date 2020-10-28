Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Moise Kean scores double

Frank Lampard to discuss Chelsea’s penalty options after Jorginho miss



Frank Lampard will talk to his players before deciding whether Jorginhocontinues as Chelsea’s penalty taker. Jorginho missed his second spot-kick ofthe season as the Blues thumped Krasnodar 4-0 in Wednesday night’s ChampionsLeague clash in Russia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970