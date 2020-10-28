Global  
 

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Moise Kean scores double

BBC News Wednesday, 28 October 2020
On-loan Everton forward Moise Kean scores twice as Paris St-Germain recover from losing Neymar to injury to beat Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.
