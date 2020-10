You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Looters shown inside Philly store trashing it within seconds



Looters shown inside Philly store trashing it within seconds Credit: nypost Duration: 00:40 Published 37 minutes ago NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'



New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on unrest in Brooklyn following the police killing of a Black man in Philadelphia, saying "no violence is acceptable." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 2 hours ago Dozens Arrested As New Yorkers Protest Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr.



Protests turned violent in Brooklyn of the deadly police-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia. CBS2's John Dias has reaction from the mayor. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this