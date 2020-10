You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Kami Bihar ke yuva main nahi Nitish, Modi main hai': Rahul on unemployment



Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 15 hours ago ‘Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare’: Kangana Ranaut attacks CM on ‘ganja’ remark



Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago Boris Johnson welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister to Downing Street



Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10Downing Street. The Iraqi leader was appointed in May after mass anti-government protests that rocked the country and pushed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this