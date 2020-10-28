Global  
 

Washington state sees high voter turnout

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
High voter turnout continues in Washington state. Election officials in the Seattle area are reporting a nearly 60% turnout so far. Of the state's 39 counties, 17 saw returns of more than 50%. Four counties were at 60% or higher. (Oct. 28)
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Voter turnout is already at 44% in Colorado

Voter turnout is already at 44% in Colorado 00:43

 Voter turnout is already at 44% in Colorado

