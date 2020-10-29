Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi inspires FC Barcelona to win vs 10-man Juventus

DNA Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored in the UEFA Champions League game for Barcelona as Juventus were missing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo due to the coronavirus. Messi scored a penalty in the 90th minute while Dembele opened the scoring for FC Barcelona to boost their standing in Europe's Premier tournament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman 03:55

 Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve [Video]

Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve

Barca train ahead of their Champions League match against Juventus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:49Published
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi break record for FC Barcelona, Juventus and Lazio register wins

 Lionel Messi has extended his run of scoring at least one goal in the competition in 16 consecutive seasons in the UEFA Champions League as he scored his 116th...
DNA Also reported by •Japan Today

Cristiano Ronaldo 'healthy and fine', yet left out of UEFA Champions League clash vs Barcelona

 Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for the coronavirus yet again but he said that he was 'healthy and fine'. However, Juventus coach Andre Pirlo has not named him...
DNA Also reported by •talkSPORTMid-DaySoccerNews.comNews24

Juventus v Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, team news, TV channel and radio coverage

 Lionel Messi’s Barcelona take on Juventus tonight in a Champions League blockbuster. Messi will lead his Barca side following a difficult week which has seen...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this