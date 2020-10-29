UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi inspires FC Barcelona to win vs 10-man Juventus
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored in the UEFA Champions League game for Barcelona as Juventus were missing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo due to the coronavirus. Messi scored a penalty in the 90th minute while Dembele opened the scoring for FC Barcelona to boost their standing in Europe's Premier tournament.
