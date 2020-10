Push to move Pride out of Perth as Zempilas apologises for 'radio banter gone wrong' Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Perth's LGBTQ community is protesting the city's new Lord Mayor and calling for the Pride festival to move to the City of Vincent after Basil Zempilas' transgender comments. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this