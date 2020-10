Push to move Pride out of Perth as Zempilas apologises for 'radio banter gone wrong' Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Perth's LGBTQ community is protesting the city's new Lord Mayor and calling for the Pride festival to move to the City of Vincent after Basil Zempilas' transgender comments. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WAtoday A petition calling for one of the nation's biggest LGBTQ festivals to be moved out of the City of Perth to a neighb… https://t.co/IwSvPMbR0l 12 minutes ago