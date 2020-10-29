Watch - Virat Kohli angrily stares at Suryakumar Yadav in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, batsman ice cool
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Virat Kohli had an angry stare down at Suryakumar Yadav during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 clash in Abu Dhabi. However, the batsman did not flinch and his conduct was hailed by social media for the focus and intensity after he was left out of the India squad for the tour of Australia.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI...
