Watch - Virat Kohli angrily stares at Suryakumar Yadav in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, batsman ice cool

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News



Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:21 Published 1 week ago IPL 2020 : Virat Kohli Praises AB de Villiers, says he is super human | Oneindia Sports



RCB captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on AB De Villiers after the South African’s breathtaking 73 off 33 balls on a tricky and sluggish wicket in Sharjah on Monday to help Bangalore post a mammoth.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago 'One of best moments': Surya Kumar Yadav on getting hit on helmet off RR's Jofra Archer



Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav got hit on the helmet off Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer and smacked a six off the next ball. He said, "That was one of the best moments, I felt of that game.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this