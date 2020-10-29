Jasprit Bumrah's first and 100th IPL wicket - Virat Kohli common connection
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 100th wicket in the IPL during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, his wicket of Virat Kohli was special as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and India cricket team skipper was also Jasprit Bumrah's first IPL wicket.
Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI...
Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season...
Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said,..