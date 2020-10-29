Global  
 

Jasprit Bumrah's first and 100th IPL wicket - Virat Kohli common connection

DNA Thursday, 29 October 2020
Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 100th wicket in the IPL during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, his wicket of Virat Kohli was special as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and India cricket team skipper was also Jasprit Bumrah's first IPL wicket.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich 01:36

 Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI...

