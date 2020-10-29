Jasprit Bumrah's first and 100th IPL wicket - Virat Kohli common connection Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 100th wicket in the IPL during the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, his wicket of Virat Kohli was special as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and India cricket team skipper was also Jasprit Bumrah's first IPL wicket. 👓 View full article

